Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview (La Liga 2022 - 2023)

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

What kind of team is Mallorca?

Javier Aguirre’s tactics and formation

How will they play against Real Madrid?

Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in

Pablo Maffeo and Jaume Costa

Key matchups

How will Real Madrid occupy Mallorca’s box?

How will they play without Karim Benzema?

Defending the high line against Mallorca’s counter attack

Starting XI

Eden Hazard playing deeper while others attack the box?

How can Mallorca upset Real Madrid?

The potential for a Predrag Rajkovic masterclass

Are Real Madrid underrated?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)