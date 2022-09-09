Matchday 1 of the new Liga F suspended

Matchday 1 of the new professional women’s football league in Spain, termed ‘Liga F,’ has been suspended. As a result, Real Madrid will not play Villarreal tomorrow.

The possibility of there being no football this weekend became a sudden possibility yesterday, when Primera División Femenina referees went on ‘strike’ (it technically cannot be called that, since they do not have an employment contract in the first place, which is part of the problem) over their employment and economic situation.

Via the official RFEF website, a representative group of the referees will hold a press conference this Monday, September 12, at 12:30 p.m. local time to explain the reasons for the indefinite break in their activity.

The referees unanimously came to this decision after a meeting lasting more than an hour and a long day of negotiations with the LPFF, RFEF, and CSD (Spain’s governmental council on sport).

It is unclear when the RFEF (stewards of the previous editions of the women’s top flight in Spain, known as ‘Primera Iberdrola’) and the LPFF (the organization that runs Liga F) will come to an agreement and whether another matchday will have to be postponed in the meantime.