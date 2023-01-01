HAPPY NEW YEAR: 1 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!
————————
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!!!!
On behalf of La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos, the Joao Felix Freedom Fighters Campaign, everyone who loves gifs, and most importantly the fantastic ManagingMadrid Mods, I’d like to wish everyone a Happy New Year!!! May 2023 be an even better year for Real Madrid, ManagingMadrid, and each and every one of you. You all have made this a great year for me and I’ve been extremely proud of the growth of the Daily Threads and to be able to call myself a moderator here. Hopefully, the Evil Empire of Juninho can continue for another year!
Cheers,
From Your Neighborhood SuperVillian - Juninho
Aight let’s dance!!!
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/rbuYhIFS3Q— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 31, 2022
All in 2022. pic.twitter.com/gW0elIUI26— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 31, 2022
2022 was great for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/asqPUJR22m— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 31, 2022
