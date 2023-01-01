Drawing Board: Camavinga, the Gamechanga

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Real Madrid is back in action, and you know what that means: We get to see the brilliant Eduardo Camavinga come in off the bench again to turn the tide in Real Madrid’s favour.

It didn’t take long, did it? In the first game back after the World Cup vs Real Valladolid, with the score at 0 - 0, Ancelotti brought on Camavinga in the second half, and the French midfielder was brilliant, and had an incredible run and assist to Karim Benzema which sealed the game at 2 - 0.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Camavinga, the Gamechanga: