Real Valladolid issue official statement on racism in response to Vinicius’s tweet

On December 31st, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr published a Tweet to hold La Liga accountable, where he stated explicitly that La Liga is “doing nothing” about the racism that is displayed by football fans.

The Tweet followed Real Madrid’s win in Valladolid a day prior, where the Brazilian was once again subject to racist abuse from some fans in the stands.

Real Valladolid replied to Vinicius’s Tweet by publishing an official statement on racism: