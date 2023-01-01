Real Valladolid issue official statement on racism in response to Vinicius’s tweet

On December 31st, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr published a Tweet to hold La Liga accountable, where he stated explicitly that La Liga is “doing nothing” about the racism that is displayed by football fans.
The Tweet followed Real Madrid’s win in Valladolid a day prior, where the Brazilian was once again subject to racist abuse from some fans in the stands.
Real Valladolid replied to Vinicius’s Tweet by publishing an official statement on racism:
In line with the statement issued this afternoon by LaLiga due to the isolated incidents that occurred in Zorrilla within the framework of Real Valladolid – Real Madrid when Vinicius Jr. was replaced, the blanquivioleta entity wants to emphasize the following aspects:
Real Valladolid absolutely condemns any form of racism and is very sorry for what happened.
The Club is, of course, willing to collaborate with LaLiga to carry out the pertinent investigations, and reserves the right to take disciplinary measures in the event that there are subscribers involved in the incidents.
There is no space for racism in football and society, which is why Real Valladolid is determined to implement more and more measures to raise awareness, avoid and combat any similar episode.news
These isolated incidents do not represent the vast majority of blanquivioletas fans, always respectful, and yesterday participated in a beautiful show in the stands of Zorrilla.
