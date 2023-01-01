Modric wants to sign contract extension with Real Madrid -report

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric wants to sign a contract extension with the club and is not keen on leaving Madrid at least until the summer of 2024, according to a report published today on MARCA. Real Madrid are happy with Modric’s decision and the two parts will reach an agreement soon, per that same report.

Modric has been rejecting offers from other clubs all year long, mainly from Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, who already signed Cristiano Ronaldo this winter and are interested in former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. However, Modric feels he still has another year in elite football left in the tank and Madrid will honor his decision.

Expect Real Madrid and Modric to reach an agreement as soon as the midfielder tells the club of his decision not to retire, although it’s likely that it won’t be made official until the very last few weeks of the season.