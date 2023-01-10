Real Madrid decide to activate €10 million option to sign Vinicius Tobias -report

Real Madrid have made a final decision about young right-back Vinicius Tobias and the club will activate their €10 million option to sign the Brazilian defender away from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to reports from the Spanish press. Tobias has shown enough progress and potential during his months with Real Madrid Castilla and the club has decided to take a chance on him.

Per those same reports, Madrid are planning on sending Vinicius Tobias on a loan deal next summer, knowing that he might still lack the experience to contribute in the first team next season. The club will have to choose his destination very carefully, as some of their recent loan deals have not produced quality minutes for the young players.

However, a report from OK Diario suggests that Tobias could ultimately stay with Real Madrid Castilla if Raul’s team achieves the target of promoting to Segunda Division by the end of this campaign.