Wonderwall : 10 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Is the Supercup important this season?

Getting ready for the Spanish Super Cup!#SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/OCrC0s3k78 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 9, 2023

The boys never seem down even after a bad result and that’s a good sign. They always look forward to the next game and the next win. Momentum is everything in football. Maybe they can use the supercup to string some wins together.

Rodrygo Goes turns 22

Rodrygo has become a fan favourite at the Bernabeu and after 4 years at the club he’s become part of the furniture. We wish the youngster good health and silverware!

Tchouameni gets a break

Tchouameni probably needed a rest. The world cup exploits and coming out on the losing side the way he did will surely make him stronger but the fitness levels expected of players these days are crazy. We will need him the most from February to May.

Another injury for Alaba..

David Alaba’s experience would be welcome during this slump and another injury to a senior member of the squad is the last thing we need.

Pondering the great man..

12 games unbeaten streak. pic.twitter.com/dhtsszR4jT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 10, 2023

With the clouds starting to gather and hover over Mr Ancelotti’s tenure.. Could Mr Real Madrid finally make his way to the Bernabeu dugout? At least for now we can wish him success in the difficult task of moving Castilla up 1 tier.

The Daily Poll