Las Blancas Podcast: Derbies, Weir and 3 points!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over cross-city rivals Madrid CFF.

Talking points:

Lineups and selection choices

Midfield pivot and problems with transition

Blistering start and Esther’s opening goal

Game state effect and Madrid CFF’s hunt for an equalizer

Rachel Kundananji’s exceptional performance

Madrid CFF’s setup under Maria Pry and transition-based style of play

Esther’s 2nd goal pouncing on a loose ball in the box

Weir and derby day golazos

Head clashes and concussion protocols

Kundananji ruining every single one of our defenders

Maite’s performance on the wings and goal

Aldana Cometti’s performance as the wide centerback

Misa’s big saves

Paola Ulloa’s performances and potential weaknesses

Schedule ahead for Toril’s side

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)