Las Blancas Podcast: Derbies, Weir and 3 points!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over cross-city rivals Madrid CFF.
Talking points:
- Lineups and selection choices
- Midfield pivot and problems with transition
- Blistering start and Esther’s opening goal
- Game state effect and Madrid CFF’s hunt for an equalizer
- Rachel Kundananji’s exceptional performance
- Madrid CFF’s setup under Maria Pry and transition-based style of play
- Esther’s 2nd goal pouncing on a loose ball in the box
- Weir and derby day golazos
- Head clashes and concussion protocols
- Kundananji ruining every single one of our defenders
- Maite’s performance on the wings and goal
- Aldana Cometti’s performance as the wide centerback
- Misa’s big saves
- Paola Ulloa’s performances and potential weaknesses
- Schedule ahead for Toril’s side
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
