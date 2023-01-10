Drawing Board: Le Graët begs Zidane for forgiveness

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

This week, France Football president Noël Le Graët had some very disrespectful and uncalled for comments towards Real Madrid and France legend Zinedine Zidane. Since the comments were made, there was a surge of support for Zidane from both Real Madrid (who released an official statement) as well as many French footballers (present and former).

Le Graët was forced to apologize publicly for him comments, but only seemed to do so because of the backlash.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Le Graët’s apology: