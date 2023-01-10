Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Another star leaves La Liga

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Joao Felix’s loan to Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel at Atletico Madrid?

A prediction on how La Liga will eventually catch up to the English Premier League

Real Madrid’s deal with Sixth Street

Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta’s media appearances

Zinedine Zidane / La Graet

Barcelona’s stadium renovations

Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid… why would Barca do it?

Analysis of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

An honest assessment of Ousmane Dembele

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

