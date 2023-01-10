 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Another star leaves La Liga

Kiyan and Diego discuss Joao Felix’s departure, dominoes from the loan, Real’s future financial situation, and a ton more.

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Joao Felix’s loan to Chelsea
  • Thomas Tuchel at Atletico Madrid?
  • A prediction on how La Liga will eventually catch up to the English Premier League
  • Real Madrid’s deal with Sixth Street
  • Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta’s media appearances
  • Zinedine Zidane / La Graet
  • Barcelona’s stadium renovations
  • Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid… why would Barca do it?
  • Analysis of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
  • An honest assessment of Ousmane Dembele
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

