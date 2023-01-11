Gaya: “We don’t really like the fact that there are a lot of Real Madrid fans here”

Valencia left-back and captain Jose Gaya spoke to the media in Saudi Arabia today in the pre-game press conference before his side take on Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup action on Tuesday night. Gaya spoke about the difficulty of playing against a team like Real, and more.

“I remember that they rolled us over,” Gaya said of their humiliating loss to Real Madrid in the Super Cup three years ago. “Madrid was much better than us. We weren’t up to the task of a Super Cup semifinal, the atmosphere wasn’t the best. We are convinced that it won’t be like the last time. We’re going to give it our all,.. we’re going to try play a good game to go through.

“I expect a difficult match as always against Real Madrid. They have players who are top players in the world. We have to be at our best level to be in the final. We don’t really like the fact that there are a lot of Real Madrid fans here, but it’s something we have to fight against as well.”