Gattuso: “When I lose I have a shitty face”

Valencia head coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media in a pre-game press conference before his side take on Real Madrid tomorrow in Spanish Super Cup action. Gattuso spoke about Valencia’s struggles this season, as well as tomorrow’s match-up.

Gattuso also spoke about his past rocky relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

“We’ve had personal issues that I don’t want to talk about,” Gattuso said.

“When I went to train Napoli at that time, the press and television talked about the team being fine, but that there was a ‘problem’,” Gattuso said of the time he was hired by Napoli after Ancelotti was sacked. “But he knows that I respect him a lot. It was a work problem. We’re talking about one of the best coaches in the world. For my personal, human and footballing part, I have a lot of respect for him”.

Gattuso was also asked about Valencia’s low morale, and how the Italian looks down.

“Are you a psychologist, doctor?” Gattuso responded to the reporter. “I have the face I have. When I lose I have to come with a smiling face and you think I’m crazy, an idiot. When I lose I have a shitty face. It’s normal. I don’t like to lose”.