Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2023 Spanish Supercup: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid take on Valencia for a spot in the 2023 Spanish Supercup Final, which will be played on Sunday. Madrid need to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Villarreal and they will have to do so without key starters David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni, who are injured.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Thierry, Diakhaby, Comert, Gaya, Guillamon, Yunus, Almeida, Kluivert, Lino, Cavani.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely deploy Kroos as the defensive midfielder with Valverde and Modric ahead of him, although Eduardo Camavinga could very well replace Tchouameni in the starting lineup if needed. Camavinga hasn’t featured in the starting lineup many times this season and he will likely stay on the bench today.

Lucas Vazquez seems set to return to the starting XI given that Carvajal has just recovered from a small injury, so Ancelotti will likely keep his starter on the bench so that he’s ready for the potential Final against Barcelona if Madrid advance tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP

Date: 01/11/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

