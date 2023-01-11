Real Madrid vs Valencia 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Spanish Supercup online

Real Madrid and Valencia meet in Saudi Arabia for a spot in Sunday’s 2023 Spanish Supercup Final. The winner of today’s match will face either Betis or Barcelona for what will be the first chance to win a trophy in this calendar year.

Los Blancos have a very good opportunity to make a statement after their recent games. Ancelotti’s team hasn’t been all that encouraging after the World Cup break and they lost to Villarreal last Saturday in a somewhat discouraging fashion, so it’s time for Madrid to prove that they can play at a very high level.

Gattuso’s Valencia are hard to predict. They have been playing well but some of their defensive mistakes have cost them points on a consistent basis in La Liga. However, they have the potential to be a threat if Real Madrid’s midfield is not up to the challenge.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP

Date: 01/11/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

