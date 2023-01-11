Arabian Night : 11 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

It’s MATCHDAY in the 2023 Supercup

The keys to the game

Clean sheet.

Karim, needs to affect the mentality of the team like last season

If the boys keep a clean sheet they win. There’s enough goals in the team.

Dani turns 31..

Dani is officially on the wrong side of 30. It’s uphill from here. We can only hope and pray that he somehow manages to stay fit as he gets older. What a talent. We struck gold when he came back in 2013.

Ferland needs some love

EXCL: Ferland Mendy’s performances doesn’t convince everyone a within the club. They believe a €50m player should be better in attack. Therefore, they are yet to respond to requests to renew his contract. @Carpio_Marca pic.twitter.com/WyW1FiLa86 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 10, 2023

Ferland Mendy has struggling to replicate the form he showed during his first two seasons. Someone needs to put an arm around him or light a fire under him. There’s a fine player in there and we’ve seen it. He needs to get back on the horse. We don’t have reasonable alternatives at LB.

Who else thinks Jude looks great in white..

| Real Madrid are going for Jude Bellingham regardless of Toni Kroos’ decision because they believe he’s a player that is too good to pass on. He is the managements wish. @Carpio_Marca tells @MadridXtra pic.twitter.com/48AlvSbvYU — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 10, 2023

The story seems to be that Real Madrid are interested in Bellingham. The team could use a player with his attributes on both sides of the ball. The likely depature of Toni Kroos who isn’t famous for changing his mind, makes this move even more likely

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Score Predictions Real Madrid 1 - 2 Valencia

Real Madrid 3 - 1 Valencia

Real Madrid 2 - 2 Valencia vote view results 0% Real Madrid 1 - 2 Valencia (0 votes)

0% Real Madrid 3 - 1 Valencia (0 votes)

0% Real Madrid 2 - 2 Valencia (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2