Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Valencia (4-3 penalties); 2023 Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final

Real Madrid advance to the Spanish Super Cup Finals after a 1-1 draw with Valencia was settled on penalties, 4-3 in favor of Los Blancos.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—9: MOTM - came up with big saves whenever the team needed him, including in the penalty shoot-out.

Lucas Vazquez—4: Injured in the second half after battling it out with Justin Kluivert.

Eder Militao—4: Another player that fell to injury. Was sloppy on the ball and over-carried from deep positions.

Toni Rudiger—5: Did most of his work against Edison Cavani and Samuel Lino, keeping both relatively quiet.

Nacho—7: Despite the lack of minutes and being played at left back, Nacho continues to be ever reliable. Moved to center back after Militao’s injury. Matched Valencia’s aggressiveness and earned a team high of 5 interceptions and 3 completed tackles.

Eduardo Camavinga—4: Substituted at half-time after nearly picking up a second booking within the first 45. Timid on the ball playing in a more advanced #8 role.

Toni Kroos—7.5: The German was plugged as a single pivot with two high octane ball winners in front of him (Valverde and Camavinga). It was a classic Kroos performance with 139 touches, 2 key passes, 117 passes (96% OA), and 9/12 long balls.

Fede Valverde—7: In his preferred central midfield role, Fede brought the energy and intensity that had been lacking in more recent performances. Had a shot from outside the box that nearly nestled into the back of the net just before the first half whistle blew. Played 2 key passes, including a perfectly weighted through ball to Rodrygo.

Rodrygo—4: Underwhelming performance, failed to leave his mark on the game.

Vinicius Junior—5: Huffed and puffed for 120 minutes, but could never find an opening. Only completed 1 of his 9 dribbling attempts. Lost possession 29 times — a team high. Despite his frustration, still managed to carve out 3 key passes and 2 shots on target.

Karim Benzema—7: Earned and scored the penalty — Madrid’s lone goal of the game. Was active throughout the left half space and dropped deep on many occasions to combine with his teammates. Gradually re-gaining match rhythm.

Substitutions:

Luka Modric—6: Tidy in possession and strong in the tackle. Provided a net positive over the performance of Camavinga.

Dani Carvajal—6: Replaced the injured Lucas Vazquez despite dealing with his own niggling injury and managed 52 minutes of game time.

Ferland Mendy—6: Replaced the injured Eder Militao and had Nacho slot over to center back.

Marco Asensio—7: Solid cameo — Asensio looked to drive at the Valencia backline when in transition.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Late substitution in the 106th minute for Fede Valverde.