CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2023 Spanish Supercup

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in the Semifinals of the 2023 Spanish Supercup.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia starting XI (TBC): Mamardashvili, Thierry, Diakhaby, Comert, Gaya, Guillamon, Yunus, Almeida, Kluivert, Lino, Cavani.

It’s time for Madrid to bounce back and complete a solid all-around performance after what has been a tough start to the second half of the season. Valencia should not be taken lightly even though they’ve struggled a bit so far this campaign.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP

Date: 01/11/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

