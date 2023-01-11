 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2023 Spanish Supercup

All set for the first match of the 2023 Spanish Supercup.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Villarreal v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in the Semifinals of the 2023 Spanish Supercup.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia starting XI (TBC): Mamardashvili, Thierry, Diakhaby, Comert, Gaya, Guillamon, Yunus, Almeida, Kluivert, Lino, Cavani.

It’s time for Madrid to bounce back and complete a solid all-around performance after what has been a tough start to the second half of the season. Valencia should not be taken lightly even though they’ve struggled a bit so far this campaign.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP

Date: 01/11/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid