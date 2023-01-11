Drawing Board: Real Madrid fans asking for an attacking left-back

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

A theme all season has been about Real Madrid’s lack of offensive production from the full-back position. This discussion became especially prominent after Carlo Ancelotti’s men put in a very poor performance in a 2 - 1 loss to Villarreal last weekend, where they didn’t get much help from either side.

Thus, many fans have been asking over the past week: Does Vinicius Jr need a more attacking-minded left-back to help him in the final third?

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on many Madridista’s wishes: