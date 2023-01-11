Ruben Baraja says the gap between Valencia and Real Madrid is “abysmal”

Former Valencia midfielder Ruben Baraja — who had plenty of epic battles with Real Madrid from 2000 - 2010 — appeared on Radio MARCA today to give his thought on tonight’s Valencia vs Real Madrid matchup in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

Baraja says there wasn’t much of a gap between Valencia and the ‘big two’ when he was playing, but now it’s much more pronounced.

“When we were in a position to compete with Madrid and Barça, the team (Valencia) had economic power,” Baraja said. “The difference now is abysmal.

“A match, like today, is a good chance to reduce the differences.”

According to Baraja, for Valencia to actually win the match, they have to be perfect and hope that Real Madrid have a bad day.

“For Valencia to be able to hurt Madrid they have to be at a very high level.. and above all maintain their physicality,” the former midfielder said. “You have to be at a very high level and hope Madrid may not have their best day”.