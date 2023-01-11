Preview, Squad List, Team News: Albacete vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina RO16

Preview

Real Madrid enters Copa de la Reina in round of 16. The first cup match of the season will be against Fundación Albacete.

Las Blancas have already faced Albacete once before - in the preseason of 2021/21. The white team won 8-0 back then with goals of Zornoza, Esther’s brace, Maite, Lorena, Nahikari’s brace, and Kaci.

“It’s a very nice trophy. It’s not every match we fight for a title and we’re going to treated it as such. We know the rival is from the inferior category but they’re a complicated rival; they’re doing well in their competition and we’re going into this match with maximum respect,” says Alberto Toril for Real Madrid TV.

Imágenes del entrenamiento del @realmadridfem y palabras del mister Alberto Toril



@beapamu_ pic.twitter.com/NkYrybQAvg — Alexxxxx (@alexgtmx) January 10, 2023

The match is on Thursday, January 12 at 18:00 CET in Ciudad Deportiva Andrés Iniesta.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Toletti and Claudia F (unknown)