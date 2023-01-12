Managing Madrid Podcast: Valencia Post-game (Super Cup semi-final)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Sam Sharpe discuss:

Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final

Fatigue

Should there have been more rotations?

Should the Castilla guys have played?

Vinicius Jr’s performance

What stood out, good or bad

Thibaut Courtois’s performance

Why do Real Madrid struggle so much on a game-to-game basis?

Real Madrid’s gears, clear in this game

The contrast in performance between regulation and extra time

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance and Luka Modric’s performance as his replacement

The performances of Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal at right-back

A breakdown of both goals

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Bad pressing

Rapid-fire tapas questions

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)