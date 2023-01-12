Gattuso has high praise for Courtois after Valencia’s loss to Real Madrid

Valencia head coach Genarro Gattuso spoke to the media after his side lost to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals. Gattuso, who was proud of his team’s performance despite losing in the penalty shootout, had praise for Courtois, and also discussed his own side’s tactics.

“I don’t know if my team was better than the rival,” Gattuso said. “Tactically we have prepared with a totally different line-up than we have played in the last four months with two midfielders. We have had chances to score, and we have had a good game.”

Gattuso also commended both goalkeepers.

“Courtois is a goalkeeper who has been playing at an incredible level for many years,” the Italian explained. “My goalkeeper today also had four or five very good saves. We know that Courtois is a great goalkeeper. We have not been lucky. In my life I have won a World Cup on penalties and today we have not been lucky.”