The Hard Way : 12 January 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid continue to make hard work of things. But winning is what matters in the end.

The Wall

Courtois is still the best between the sticks and bailed the team out once more like he’s done on many occasions last season.

Kroos on point

There will scarcely be another midfielder in our lifetimes who will play the game the way Toni Kroos does. His vision of the game is extraordinary. It is a shame we will likely be seeing him for the last time this season.

King Karim Cool as Ice

Karim needs to score more from open play. But he remains a genuine leader and his resolve will always be a positive signal for the rest of the squad.

Another Milestone for Dani

Dani played his 350th match for his boyhood club. A significant milestone in a club where longevity is elusive. Congratulations Daniel Carvajal!

The Kids Are Alright

Tobias in Action

The club’s decision to take a chance on young Vinicius Tobias is in keeping with the strategy of signing and developing young players either keeping them with the first team or sending them out on loan to gain experience. This young man looks promising though he has a lot to work on, one hopes he grows in confidence now that the club have decided to keep him.

