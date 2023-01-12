Albacete vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Copa de la Reina Online

Fundación Albacete await Real Madrid on their ground for Madrid’s first cup match of the season. Albacete had to beat Seagull and Friol already to reach the round of 16 in which the Madrid team enters the competition.

The two teams have already faced each other, but in an unofficial friendly match of 2021/21 preseason where Las Blancas showed their quality by winning 8-0. The match was played on Real Madrid’s training complex, which is where the two matches differ.

“It’s a very nice trophy. It’s not every match we fight for a title and we’re going to treated it as such. We know the rival is from the inferior category but they’re a complicated rival; they’re doing well in their competition and we’re going into this match with maximum respect,” says Alberto Toril for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 12/01/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12 pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Andrés Iniesta

Available streaming: RTVE Play (VPN for Spain)