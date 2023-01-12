Starting Lineups: Albacete vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Fundación Albacete await Real Madrid on their ground for Madrid’s first cup match of the season. Albacete had to beat Seagull and Friol already to reach the round of 16 in which the Madrid team enters the competition.

Alberto Toril decided on the 4-1-3-2 formation for this match with a lot of rotation which dangerously points to a lack of connection on pitch since they aren’t used to playing together.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Møller, Lucía, Athenea, Freja Siri

Subs: Misa, K. Robles, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Svava, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 4-1-3-2

Albacete XI: Hoyas, Padilla, Celia Fernández, Nerea, S. Medina, Cintia, C. Bautista, A. Blanco, Herrero, Nata, Elena

Subs: Mariale; L. Ortega, Marta P, Celia Gómez, Essam, Riu, A. Ballesteros, Laura G., Sara, Lucia Pérez, Zafra

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 12/01/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12 pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Andrés Iniesta

Available streaming: RTVE Play (VPN for Spain)