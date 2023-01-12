Starting Lineups: Albacete vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Fundación Albacete await Real Madrid on their ground for Madrid’s first cup match of the season. Albacete had to beat Seagull and Friol already to reach the round of 16 in which the Madrid team enters the competition.
Alberto Toril decided on the 4-1-3-2 formation for this match with a lot of rotation which dangerously points to a lack of connection on pitch since they aren’t used to playing together.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Møller, Lucía, Athenea, Freja Siri
Subs: Misa, K. Robles, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Svava, C. Camacho, Paula Partido
Predicted formation: 4-1-3-2
Albacete XI: Hoyas, Padilla, Celia Fernández, Nerea, S. Medina, Cintia, C. Bautista, A. Blanco, Herrero, Nata, Elena
Subs: Mariale; L. Ortega, Marta P, Celia Gómez, Essam, Riu, A. Ballesteros, Laura G., Sara, Lucia Pérez, Zafra
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
How to Watch
Date: 12/01/2023
Time: 18:00 CET (12 pm ET)
Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Andrés Iniesta
Available streaming: RTVE Play (VPN for Spain)
Loading comments...