The numbers behind Benzema’s performance vs Valencia

By the thinnest of hairs, Real Madrid knocked out Valencia in Spanish Super Cup semi-final action in Riyadh on Wednesday night. The game, which Real Madrid ultimately deserved to win, was ‘tedious’, as Sam Sharpe put it on last night’s Managing Madrid post-game podcast.

But as difficult as it was, and regardless of Real Madrid’s “suffering” (a direct Carlo Ancelotti quote), they found a way as they often do, and Karim Benzema was one of the leaders who stepped up and put in a good performance.

Benzema had 91 touches, which was the most of anyone in the attacking line. He was heavily involved and made his presence known — even often dropping deep into midfield territory to do some defensive work while helping the team progress the ball.

He also completed three of his four attempted dribbles. This one was at the top of the highlight package:

In addition to those numbers, Benzema also scored the game’s opening goal (from a penalty kick that he won), scored another penalty in the decisive shoot-out at the end, and had one key pass.