Managing Madrid Podcast: The “we must suffer” mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Our biggest concerns about Real Madrid’s form

Kiyan’s monolog explaining why playing Eduardo Camavinga at left-back is indeeed ‘football terrorism’

Would Florentino Perez look at someone like De Zerbi after Carlo Ancelotti leaves?

Our gala 5 for a penalty shootout

Why didn’t Real Madrid release a statement to defend Vinicius Jr like they did for Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema

The decision to let Eder Militao continue after his injury

The future of head injuries in sports

Four potential names: Marcu Thuram, Roberto Firmino, Youri Tielemens, Konrad Leimer

Antonio Blanco’s failed Cadiz stint

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)