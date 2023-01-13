You can now vote for Real Madrid’s players in FIFA’s ‘The Best’ voting

Earlier today, FIFA opened the voting for their ‘The Best’ awards. You can now vote for Real Madrid players who are shortlisted among the best in the World.
The categories are broken down into:
- The Best FIFA Men’s Player
- The Best FIFA Women’s Player
- The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
- The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
- The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
- The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees
- FIFA Puskás Award nominees
- The Best FIFA Fan Award
Real Madrid have nominees in these following categories:
The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees
Julian Alvarez
Jude Bellingham
Karim Benzema
Kevin de Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Achraf Hakimi
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mane
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Luka Modric
Neymar
Mohamed Salah
Vinicius Junior
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees
Carlo Ancelotti
Didier Deschamps
Pep Guardiola
Walid Regragui
Lionel Scaloni
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees
Álisson Becker
Yassine Bounou
Thibaut Courtois
Ederson
Emiliano Martínez
You can vote for Thibaut Courtois, Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema here.
