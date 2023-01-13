You can now vote for Real Madrid’s players in FIFA’s ‘The Best’ voting

Earlier today, FIFA opened the voting for their ‘The Best’ awards. You can now vote for Real Madrid players who are shortlisted among the best in the World.

The categories are broken down into:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees

FIFA Puskás Award nominees

The Best FIFA Fan Award

Real Madrid have nominees in these following categories:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees

Julian Alvarez

Jude Bellingham

Karim Benzema

Kevin de Bruyne

Erling Haaland

Achraf Hakimi

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Neymar

Mohamed Salah

Vinicius Junior

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees

Carlo Ancelotti

Didier Deschamps

Pep Guardiola

Walid Regragui

Lionel Scaloni

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees

Álisson Becker

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

Emiliano Martínez

You can vote for Thibaut Courtois, Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema here.