Player Ratings: Fundacion Albacete 0 - 6 Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Starting XI

GK: Meline Gerard - 8/10: Didn't have much to do in what was a comfortable evening for her.

RB: Lucía Rodríguez - 7/10: A comfortable evening for the right back. Was solid defensively and good going forward.

CB: Ivana Andrés- 8/10: Got some much-needed game time. Steadied the ship at the back and had a few chances to score at the other end.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 9/10: Scored two well taken goals and was a threat from set pieces all evening.

LB: Olga Carmona - 7/10: Had a few nervy moments in the first few minutes losing the ball but settled afterwards and provided great output from the left flank. Still not in her best form though.

CDM: Freja Olofsson - 6/10: Was tidy at the base of the midfield and did her job well. Lasted only 45 minutes.

CM: Teresa Abelleira - 8/10: Brilliant game from Tere, controlled the tempo of the game and kept everything ticking along.

RW: Athenea del Castillo - 7/10: Was busy on the right wing making good runs and providing a good offensive outlet from that flank. Had a few good chances to score especially in the first half with a rasping shot.

AM: Maite Oroz - 7/10: She’s been playing a lot of lately, which is good news for Real Madrid. She was everywhere and everything good about us came through her.

LW: Caroline Møller - 6/10: Bit of a frustrating evening for her she had good sequences of play, one particular one where she danced past three defenders and crossed the ball but also missed two good chances to score.

CF: Nahikari García - 8/10: Started a game finally and she was really impressive. Her hold up plays and her connection with the midfield players was quite good; scored a poacher’s goal, missed a penalty but it still ended up being scored. She was always busy and hardworking popping up in all attacking areas of the pitch.

Substitutes

Claudia Zornoza - 7/10: (replaced Freja 46’) Was brought on to add more attacking impetus especially with a 2-0 halftime lead secured. Scored a neat goal as a reward.

Carla Camacho - 8/10: (replaced Moller 46’) Industrious and very good when she came on. Almost scored a couple of times.

Caroline Weir - 9/10: (replaced Maite 69’) What a cameo. She was superb and immediately her class showed. Got three assists in 20 minutes and could’ve scored more.

Paula Partido - 7/10: (replaced Athenea 69’) Scored a nice taken goal, was very lively and her stock continues to rise.

Sofie Svava - N/A: (replaced Olga 79’) Came in to freshen up the left flank and give Olga a rest.