Date and time set for El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spanish Supercup Final

The Spanish Football Federation have officially confirmed that the 2023 Spanish Supercup Final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played this Sunday at 20:00 CET, as initially expected.

This one will be the second El Clasico of the 2022-2023 season and a decisive one as the winner will conquer the trophy. The Spanish Supercup has never been a priority for either club, but this match could very well carry a lot of momentum for the rest of the year. Madrid and Barcelona are set to fight for LaLiga title, so confidence and momentum could be huge for the next few weeks.

Both teams reached the Final by beating Valencia and Betis in the penalty shootout, so neither Madrid nor Barcelona appear to be in great form. Los Blancos will be missing Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, so it will be interesting to see how Ancelotti decides to replace them.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 01/15/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

