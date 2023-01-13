OFFICIAL: Lucas Vazquez injury report

Real Madrid have published a medical report about defender Lucas Vazquez, who suffered an injury during the 2023 Spanish Supercup Semifinals against Valencia and had to leave the game late in the second half.

Following tests carried out on Lucas Vázquez by the Real Madrid Medical Team, he has been diagnosed with a sprain of the tibioperoneal syndesmosis of the right ankle. His progress will be monitored.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Vazquez will miss around six weeks with this injury, meaning that Real Madrid will rely on Dani Carvajal to stay healthy for the next few games. The schedule is going to get really busy for the next few weeks, so reserve Alvaro Odriozola could get some minutes in the Copa del Rey next week considering that Alaba’s own injury will force Militao and Nacho to play more often.

Vazquez should also miss the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against Liverpool.