Referee named for Spanish Supercup Final between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea as the man in charge of Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2023 Spanish Supercup Final. This will be the second El Clasico for De Burgos Bengoetxea after the infamous 2017 Spanish Supercup where he sent Cristiano Ronaldo off for diving inside Barcelona’s box.

Just because of that precedent, this is an interesting and controversial decision. De Burgos Bengoetxea is not one of the best Spanish referees out there and he lacks the experience at the highest level, so both teams will be hoping to see a quality performance from him in what’s expected to be an intense game as every El Clasico.

The Spanish Supercup Final will be the second meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona in this ongoing 2022-2023. The two clubs are fighting for LaLiga title, so the outcome of this Final could give the winner a boost in confidence for what’s ahead.