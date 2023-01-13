What is Real Madrid’s path to the FIFA Club World Cup final?

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup in all four times it has participated in it: 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Of course, under the old format of the competition — the Intercontinental Cup — the Whites have won it three times (1960, 1998 and 2002), for a total of seven world crowns.

In February, they have a change to add another title, as they will participate in the 2023 edition of the tournament held in Morocco.

The Club World Cup begins on February 1st and concludes on the 11th. Real Madrid are automatically booked into the semi-finals and the tournament will be already well underway before they join.

There are seven teams total, with two of the teams — Real Madrid and Flamengo — having automatic qualification to the semi-finals.

Who will Real Madrid play in the semi-finals?

First, there will be a match between Al Ahly and Auckland City. The winner of that match will then face the Seattle Sounders. And then, the winner of that match will face Real Madrid.

On the other side of the bracket, Flamengo will play the winner of the match between Wydad Casablanca and Al Hilal.

Real Madrid’s semi-final game will take place on Wednesday February 8th.

On topic, who remembers when Raul scored the game winning goal against Vasco de Gama in 1998?: