Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo visits Real Madrid’s training session

As Real Madrid begin preparations for the Spanish Super Cup final vs Barcelona on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; they received a visit from an old friend at today’s training session.

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo now plays his football in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was reported to visit Ronaldo yesterday, and now the Portuguese has stopped by at Real’s practice:

The video was taken by Cadena Ser’s Antonio Romero Serrano.

It’s no surprise at all that Cristiano would stop by at the team’s training session given that he’s still on good terms with both the club and players, and lives in the same city as where Real Madrid are currently staying for the Super Cup.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo also trained at Real Madrid’s facilities in Valdebebas. There is no question that the relationship between the legend and club are great.