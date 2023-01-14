Las Blancas Podcast: And then there were 8!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 0-6 win over Albacete.

Talking points:

Lineups and selection thoughts - lots of rotations

Albacete’s set-up and general mood of the match up until the first goal; How Maite elevates the team’s overall play

32’: (0-1) goal by Nahikari in a pinball action

45’: (0-2) header goal by Rocío, assisted by Nahikari

Nahikari’s performance, what Nahikari does differently than Esther for the team and this game being the perfect example of it

HT substitution: Zornoza, Camacho <-> Freja, Møller. Another 45 minutes for Carla

About Møller’s 45-minute feature, her best suited role

Carla Bautista’s second yellow at the start of the 2nd half for a tackle on Olga and how it ruined all of Albacete’s plans

64’: (0-3) Nahikari wins a penalty and shoots, but that’s only the start of the drama

Substitution (69’): Weir, Partido <-> Maite, Athenea. Was Weir really needed here?

78’: (0-4) brace by Rocío centered perfectly by Weir

Substitution (79’): Svava <-> Olga

82’: (0-5) goal by Zornoza, brilliant play Weir-Nahikari-Weir-Zornoza

86’: (0-6) Paula Partido gets her second goal for the first team, Weir bags a hattrick of assists in 17 minutes

Partido’s performance; from the goal to her crosses and connection with the midfield

Copa de la Reina drama revolving Barcelona’s possible disqualification and Real Madrid’s chances for the first official trophy

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)