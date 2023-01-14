 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Second Trophy : 14 January 2023

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Winner’s Mentality

Modric will be looking to win yet another Supercup trophy at Barcelona’s expense. The double joy of beating the arch nemesis and simultaneously winning a trophy must be sincere motivation

CR7, the Idol

Young Brazilians fawn over the Portuguese great. With the legend now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia after accepting he could no longer compete at the highest level, Ronnie remains an idol and an inspiration.

Supercopa Clasico

There are no small clasicos. Both managers will see a win at all costs for both momentum and bragging rights.

Clean sheets win games win trophies. Ancelotti’s men will have to put on a masterful defensive performance if they are to have a chance to over come a confident Barcelona side bouyed by the recent struggles endured by Real Madrid

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Does Camavinga deserve more starts?

view results
  • 10%
    No. He’s still very young
    (15 votes)
  • 74%
    Yes. He needs to learn by playing
    (104 votes)
  • 9%
    He has too much competition
    (13 votes)
  • 5%
    Ancelotti is using him wrong
    (7 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Ancelotti this season..

view results
  • 24%
    Knows what he’s doing
    (35 votes)
  • 50%
    Looks to be struggling to adjust the team when they hit a slump
    (71 votes)
  • 19%
    He’s not getting the best out of the squad
    (28 votes)
  • 5%
    A younger more modern manager would do a better job
    (8 votes)
142 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid