The Second Trophy : 14 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Winner’s Mentality

Luka Modrić made his Real Madrid debut against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in 2012.



First game, first trophy. pic.twitter.com/C5p3owcChA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 14, 2023

Modric will be looking to win yet another Supercup trophy at Barcelona’s expense. The double joy of beating the arch nemesis and simultaneously winning a trophy must be sincere motivation

CR7, the Idol

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Brazillians. pic.twitter.com/o93gQ5QFjv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 13, 2023

Young Brazilians fawn over the Portuguese great. With the legend now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia after accepting he could no longer compete at the highest level, Ronnie remains an idol and an inspiration.

Supercopa Clasico

There are no small clasicos. Both managers will see a win at all costs for both momentum and bragging rights.

| Ancelotti: "The defense? It's our biggest problem. We have talked about it. We conceded that goal vs Valencia because of a mistake of the two centre-backs and that can't happen." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 14, 2023

Clean sheets win games win trophies. Ancelotti’s men will have to put on a masterful defensive performance if they are to have a chance to over come a confident Barcelona side bouyed by the recent struggles endured by Real Madrid

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Does Camavinga deserve more starts? No. He’s still very young

Yes. He needs to learn by playing

He has too much competition

Ancelotti is using him wrong vote view results 10% No. He’s still very young (15 votes)

74% Yes. He needs to learn by playing (104 votes)

9% He has too much competition (13 votes)

5% Ancelotti is using him wrong (7 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2