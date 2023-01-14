The Second Trophy : 14 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Winner’s Mentality
Luka Modrić made his Real Madrid debut against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in 2012.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 14, 2023
First game, first trophy. pic.twitter.com/C5p3owcChA
Modric will be looking to win yet another Supercup trophy at Barcelona’s expense. The double joy of beating the arch nemesis and simultaneously winning a trophy must be sincere motivation
CR7, the Idol
Cristiano Ronaldo with the Brazillians. pic.twitter.com/o93gQ5QFjv— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 13, 2023
Young Brazilians fawn over the Portuguese great. With the legend now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia after accepting he could no longer compete at the highest level, Ronnie remains an idol and an inspiration.
Supercopa Clasico
⚪️⚪️ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/mEQ4cnnS9a— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 14, 2023
There are no small clasicos. Both managers will see a win at all costs for both momentum and bragging rights.
| Ancelotti: "The defense? It's our biggest problem. We have talked about it. We conceded that goal vs Valencia because of a mistake of the two centre-backs and that can't happen."— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 14, 2023
Clean sheets win games win trophies. Ancelotti’s men will have to put on a masterful defensive performance if they are to have a chance to over come a confident Barcelona side bouyed by the recent struggles endured by Real Madrid
The Daily Poll
Poll 1
Poll
Does Camavinga deserve more starts?
-
10%
No. He’s still very young
-
74%
Yes. He needs to learn by playing
-
9%
He has too much competition
-
5%
Ancelotti is using him wrong
Poll 2
Poll
Ancelotti this season..
-
24%
Knows what he’s doing
-
50%
Looks to be struggling to adjust the team when they hit a slump
-
19%
He’s not getting the best out of the squad
-
5%
A younger more modern manager would do a better job
