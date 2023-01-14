Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis; Liga F

Preview

Halfway through the league, in matchday 15 of Liga F, Real Madrid await Real Betis on Alfredo Di Stefano. This match will also be Real Madrid’s first match of 2023 at home.

In their previous encounter, Las Blancas won with the minimal lead of 1:0 over Real Betis thanks to Esther’s goal that was assisted by Ivana.

“In the league we’re where we want to be, we want to keep going for the second place,“ Esther speaks for Real Madrid TV. “We’re on a 5-matches win streak in the league and we want to keep the continuity.”

Real Madrid now sit 3rd on the table with 1 point behind and 2 matches played less than the second-placed Levante.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Toletti (virus)

Claudia Florentino is back in the squad, even though she keeps disappearing and reappearing from the squad lists without an explanation. Sandie Toletti is unavailable for the third match in a row, reportedly due to a virus she caught. Two academy players, Carla Camacho and Paula Partido get another call-up after their performances in Copa de la Reina.