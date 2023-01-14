Endrick: “I worked really hard this winter”

Real Madrid’s newest signing Endrick Felipe has talked in an interview, revealing that he’s looking forward to what’s going to be his first full season as a professional football player for Palmeiras. Endrick won’t be allowed to play for Real Madrid until 2024 but that doesn’t mean that the club won’t pay close attention to his matches in Brazil.

“I worked really hard this winter and I hope we can win more titles here in Palmeiras. I worked with everyone who was close to me and even online. Last year was really good for me, but now I have to look ahead and go forward. The team is focused and we want to achieve great things,” he said.

Endrick will be under the spotlight all season long, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to that kind of pressure and attention as he keeps developing as a player.