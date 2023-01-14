Churros y Tácticas Podcast: El Clasico Super Cup Final Preview

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid domination over Barcelona in the Spanishi Super Cup
- Barcelona slacking after going ahead
- Difference between morale of both teams
- Ousmane Dembele vs Dani Carvajal
- Feran Torres
- Will Xavi play with the ‘falser winger’ again?
- Real Madrid’s defensive structure
- Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo
- Shakira’s new song
- Will Barca sell Ferran?
- Yannick Carrasco to Barca?
- Would Thomas Tuchel be a good Carlo Ancelotti replacement?
- Zinedine Zidane back?
- Confidential Churros inside info
- Biggest Madrid - Barcelona ‘what ifs’
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
