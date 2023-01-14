 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: El Clasico Super Cup Final Preview

Kiyan and Diego set you up for an intense sunday

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Real Madrid domination over Barcelona in the Spanishi Super Cup
  • Barcelona slacking after going ahead
  • Difference between morale of both teams
  • Ousmane Dembele vs Dani Carvajal
  • Feran Torres
  • Will Xavi play with the ‘falser winger’ again?
  • Real Madrid’s defensive structure
  • Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo
  • Shakira’s new song
  • Will Barca sell Ferran?
  • Yannick Carrasco to Barca?
  • Would Thomas Tuchel be a good Carlo Ancelotti replacement?
  • Zinedine Zidane back?
  • Confidential Churros inside info
  • Biggest Madrid - Barcelona ‘what ifs’
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

