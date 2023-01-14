Churros y Tácticas Podcast: El Clasico Super Cup Final Preview

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Real Madrid domination over Barcelona in the Spanishi Super Cup

Barcelona slacking after going ahead

Difference between morale of both teams

Ousmane Dembele vs Dani Carvajal

Feran Torres

Will Xavi play with the ‘falser winger’ again?

Real Madrid’s defensive structure

Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo

Shakira’s new song

Will Barca sell Ferran?

Yannick Carrasco to Barca?

Would Thomas Tuchel be a good Carlo Ancelotti replacement?

Zinedine Zidane back?

Confidential Churros inside info

Biggest Madrid - Barcelona ‘what ifs’

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

