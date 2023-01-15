Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Halfway through the league, in matchday 15 of Liga F, Real Madrid await Real Betis on Alfredo Di Stefano. This match will also be Real Madrid’s first match of 2023 at home.

In their previous encounter, Las Blancas won with the minimal lead of 1:0 over Real Betis thanks to Esther’s goal that was assisted by Ivana. The white club is now looking for the second-place spot on the table being only 1 point away from the second-placed Levante with 2 games in hand which are going to be played in the coming weeks.

“In the league we’re where we want to be, we want to keep going for the second place,“ Esther speaks for Real Madrid TV. “We’re on a 5-matches win streak in the league and we want to keep the continuity.”

Real Madrid have an almost full squad to count on, excluding Toletti who’s reportedly out due to a virus.

How to Watch

Date: 15/01/2023

Time: 16:00 CET (10 am ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano

Available streaming: DAZN ES (Spanish), DAZN Women’s Football (English)