Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2023 Spanish Supercup Final: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in the 2023 Spanish Supercup Final. This is the second El Clasico of the season, the first after the long World Cup break. It has the potential to be a decisive one, given that the winner could gain a lot of momentum for what’s going to be a tough season ahead.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Kounde, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Real Madrid have lost Lucas Vazquez to an ankle injury and their depth at the defensive line is all but gone, with Nacho as the only backup available for all four spots. With Tchouameni out, Ancelotti will likely start Kroos, Valverde and Modric in the midfield, even though Camavinga featured in the starting lineup against Valencia. Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema will lead the offense and will try to improve their past performance.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 01/15/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.