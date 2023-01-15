Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Spanish Supercup Final online

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in Saudi Arabia with the 2023 Spanish Supercup title up for the grabs. After Barça’s struggles in the 2021-2022 season, Xavi’s team have recovered and are a much bigger threat to Real Madrid in every domestic competition, even if they failed to reach the Champions League’s Round of 16.

The two teams will fight for La Liga title until the very end of the season, so this match could give the winner an edge in terms of momentum and confidence, even more so considering that the next few weeks are going to be extremely intense and busy for both sides.

Real Madrid will have to bounce back and find some groove, something they haven’t done for the last few games. Players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Modric or Valverde need to make a statement and this is the perfect game for them to do it.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 01/15/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.