Gold or Silver : 15 January 2023

Supercopa Final Edition

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Always on the cusp of History

My Proposed Ideal Lineup to beat Barcelona:

GK: Courtois

DEF : Dani, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho

MID : Fede, Luka, Kroos, Camavinga

ATT : Benzema, Vinicius

We need to protect the fullbacks and also use the speed of Edu and Fede to carry the ball and support the strikers. Vinicius will always be starting out on the left and drifting inside. It’s about being dynamic without adjusting the formation or personnel. The players will manage the phases of the game by following their natural inclination.

Vinicius and Fede will probably be key offensive weapons again. Their speed is crucial to punishing teams like Barcelona that play very high up the pitch.

Scoring boots on.. We’re gonna need that kind of accuracy for the rest of the season.

That Mentality..

Endrick is always hungry for more. The move to Real Madrid has not dampened his motivation to improve in the slightest. The kid is a monster. I only wish him good health. A wonderful talent that could bless the hearts and minds of football lovers for a generation.

SuperCopa Final Predictions

Fede v Rodrygo

