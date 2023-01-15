Gold or Silver : 15 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Always on the cusp of History

❗️No team has managed to win two Spanish Super Cup titles in a row since Barcelona in 2011. Real Madrid have the chance to put an end to this tonight. @La_SER pic.twitter.com/Z1dOqNtWg0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2023

My Proposed Ideal Lineup to beat Barcelona:

GK: Courtois

DEF : Dani, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho

MID : Fede, Luka, Kroos, Camavinga

ATT : Benzema, Vinicius

We need to protect the fullbacks and also use the speed of Edu and Fede to carry the ball and support the strikers. Vinicius will always be starting out on the left and drifting inside. It’s about being dynamic without adjusting the formation or personnel. The players will manage the phases of the game by following their natural inclination.

Vinicius and Fede will probably be key offensive weapons again. Their speed is crucial to punishing teams like Barcelona that play very high up the pitch.

Scoring boots on.. We’re gonna need that kind of accuracy for the rest of the season.

That Mentality..

️ Endrick after receiving the MOTM award: “I have to do more, I wasn’t good. I have to work, work & work to play more and help my teammates.” @diarioas pic.twitter.com/YvHfpcDmyP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2023

Endrick is always hungry for more. The move to Real Madrid has not dampened his motivation to improve in the slightest. The kid is a monster. I only wish him good health. A wonderful talent that could bless the hearts and minds of football lovers for a generation.

