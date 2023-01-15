 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2023 Spanish Supercup Final

All set for the Final!

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona in the 2023 Spanish Supercup Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Kroos, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Kounde, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

This is a monumental game even if the Spanish Supercup has never been a priority for neither club. The fact that El Clasico will decide the champion makes the match way more interesting, even more so now that both teams are closely competing for La Liga title.

Don’t miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 01/15/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

