Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis; Liga F

Halfway through the league, in matchday 15 of Liga F, Real Madrid await Real Betis on Alfredo Di Stefano. This match will also be Real Madrid’s first match of 2023 at home.

The white club is now looking for the second-place spot on the table being only 1 point away from the second-placed Levante with 2 games in hand which are going to be played in the coming weeks.

The formation includes 3 CBs with Svava on one side and Athenea on the other acting as wingbacks and Feller and Esther leading the attack.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Rocio, Ivana, M. Oroz, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gerard, K. Robles, Teresa, Olga, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucia, Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Real Betis XI: TBA

How to Watch

Date: 15/01/2023

Time: 16:00 CET (10 am ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano

Available streaming: DAZN ES (Spanish), DAZN Women’s Football (English)