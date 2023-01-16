Managing Madrid Podcast: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Post-game, Super Cup Final 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

‘The ‘Antonio Pintus Chart’

A list of ALL of Real Madrid’s problems

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

A breakdown of all three goals that Real Madrid conceded

Dani Carvajal

Toni Kroos as the lone pivot

The performance of Karim Benzema

Why is Fran Garcia’s return not being treated urgently

The case for more minutes from the Castilla players

A crazy Clásico stat

The defensive structure

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Team’s morale

The Real Madrid scouting report

The Camavinga sub

And much more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)