Xavi: “If we can do this against Madrid we can do it against anyone”

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez spoke to the media after his side beat Real Madrid 3 - 1 to lift the Spanish Super Cup title. The Catalan was proud of his team’s performance after their convincing win.

READ: Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

“I am very satisfied because I really like how we played,” Xavi said after the game. “It is clear that winning conditions us, because otherwise we wouldn’t have confidence. Today we didn’t lose balls and the midfielders have understood their assignments very well. We have played better, but I am happy for the players because they have received a lot of unfair criticism and many players have freed themselves. It is a title against Madrid and we have to be very proud... Leo’s departure was difficult to digest. But we are creating a team”

Xavi also said that beating Madrid gives them confidence to keep winning.

“I am happy,” Xavi explained. It gives us all peace of mind. I have to keep helping and keep guiding him. If we can do this against Madrid we can do it against anyone. This gives me peace of mind. It will stay with me for the rest of my life. I just hope it’s not the last.”