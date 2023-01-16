BVB Sporting Director: “There’s been no offer for Bellingham”

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, spoke to German media outlet ‘Kicker’, and in the interview, touched on the subject of Jude Bellingham’s future.

Of course, Bellingham, one of the most exciting young midfielders in the world, has long been linked with Real Madrid who could be interested in the youngster given the age of both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

But there hasn’t been much progress on that rumour, according to Kehl.

“There’s no pressure at the moment,” Kehl said. “Jude wants to focus solely on football. By the way, there’s been no offer for Bellingham.

“Jude’s made incredible progress here. With his way of playing football, his fighting spirit and his committment, he’s become a real Dortmund player who really feels part of the club”

Kehl did not rule out departures, though.

“Of course we need money to sign new players,” Kehl explained. “But we shouldn’t link the question to just one player”.