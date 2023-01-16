Difficult moment : 16 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

The bad momentum continues.

Los Blancos played 5 games after the World Cup. They scored 6 but also conceded 6 goals. Acorrding to a report, the mood now is different from the defeat against Barcelona last season. The players have negative feelings now.

Florentino Pérez and José Angel Sánchez are very clear about the value of their players. They attribute all the problems to the physical fatigue. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023

It is unlikely that a new signing happens on January, even though Carlo has requested signings for two positions.

| Carlo Ancelotti requested to sign a striker and a fullback but the club denied his request. ❌ @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/ThnykaMWcY — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 16, 2023

Carlo was against selling Case

| Ancelotti was against Casemiro’s sale. He wanted to pair Casemiro and Tchouameni together. The board saw it differently and accepted Casemiro’s request as the player believed that he was no longer essential to the board. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023

The upcoming games.

19/01: Villarreal (Copa) ✈️

22/01: Athletic Bilbao ✈️

25*/01: Copa del Rey* (QF)

29/01: Real Sociedad

02/02: Valencia — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2023

Poll Time

| Some players do not understand why Rüdiger starts ahead of Nacho without his performance on the pitch justifying it. @relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023