 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Difficult moment : 16 January 2023

Monday edition of the daily merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

The bad momentum continues.

Los Blancos played 5 games after the World Cup. They scored 6 but also conceded 6 goals. Acorrding to a report, the mood now is different from the defeat against Barcelona last season. The players have negative feelings now.

It is unlikely that a new signing happens on January, even though Carlo has requested signings for two positions.

Carlo was against selling Case

The upcoming games.

Poll Time

Poll

Should Nacho start over Rüdiger?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes
    (39 votes)
  • 48%
    No
    (37 votes)
76 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid